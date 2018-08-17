National / Education

Wits is SA’s top ranked university, but UJ and UKZN don’t make the top 500

17 August 2018 - 15:34 Nonkululeko Njilo
Wits University
Wits University has emerged as SA’s top university‚ according to the latest Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

The rankings of the world’s top 500 universities are published annually by the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. Selection is based on indicators such as the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals‚ the number of highly cited researchers, and the number of articles published in select journals.

The two top spots were in the US: Harvard and Stanford universities‚ followed by Cambridge in Britain in third place.

Wits University was ranked in the 201 to 300 category of top universities. Other South African universities that made it onto the list include the universities of Cape Town‚ Stellenbosch and Pretoria.

The rankings showed an improvement for the University of Pretoria‚ which moved into the top 500, but the University of Johannesburg and the University of KwaZulu-Natal dropped off the list.

