SA initiative wins World Innovation Summit for Education award

18 July 2018
Partners for Possibility, a South African initiative that improves education by pairing school principals with business leaders, has won an award from the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE).

WISE is an initiative of the Qatar Foundation, and its awards recognise innovative projects around the world that tackle problems in education. It has been running since 2009, and makes six awards each year.

Partners for Possibility was founded in 2010 by business consultant Louise van Rhyn and has so far worked with 1,630 school principals and business leaders. The businesses leaders pay to participate in the 12-month programme, but typically sustain a long-lasting relationship with the principals they work with, said van Rhyn.

"To be recognised as the winner of the 2018 WISE Awards is a very special achievement. It means that the Partners for Possibility programme meets the criteria of being a creative solution to a pressing educational challenge, that is, reducing the inequalities in the South African education system."

The other 2018 WISE awards were made to Safe Spaces Clubs for Girls (Nigeria); One Village One Pre-School (China); Generation (USA); Technology-Based Deaf Education (Pakistan); and 1001 Nights Life Skills and Citizenship Education Programme (Canada).

