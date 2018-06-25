National / Education

Wits to get its first black female chancellor

University of the Witwatersrand confirms that Dr Judy Dlamini and Anele Mngadi have emerged as hopefuls to replace former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke

25 June 2018 - 14:34 Nonkululeko Njilo
Wits University. Picture: WITS
Wits University has confirmed that for the first time in its history its next chancellor will be a black female.

The announcement was made on Monday morning after the university made a call for nominations to fill the chancellor vacancy in April 2018.

Following the call Dr Judy Dlamini and Anele Mngadi have emerged as hopefuls to replace former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke‚ whose term ends in November 2018.

"Of the two candidates‚ it is guaranteed that one will be the next chancellor" said Peter Maher who is the director of alumni relations at the university.

Around 160‚000 graduates‚ full-time academic stuff‚ and retired academics with 10 consecutive years of service with the university‚ make up the university’s largest statutory body of persons eligible to participate in the election process.

This is according to Maher and Shirona Patel‚ who is the head of communications at the university.

Maher could not give a specific date as to when the new chancellor would be named‚ but revealed that she would assume duties in November 2018.

Dlamini is a businesswoman‚ entrepreneur‚ author and philanthropist. She holds an MBChB (Natal)‚ DOH (UFS)‚ MBA (Wits) and DBL (Unisa).

Mngadi is an academic and renowned turn-around strategist. Her qualifications include: a BComm (Hons), an LLB, MCom‚ MBA and PhD.

