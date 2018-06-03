Past or the future?: compulsory history plan gets mixed reviews

"We accept the Afrocentric approach to the teaching of history … however, we caution the department not to hurry in implementing the proposal. We want the department to engage further with stakeholders so that we see what we will best for our learners and the system," said Nkosipedule Ntantala, the president of Naptosa.

Ntantala also said the department was doing too many things at the same time which could further destabilise the basic education system.

"They are moving from one project to another before completing any of the projects … there was a plan for the incremental introduction of African languages in public schools, but this has not been implemented. Now the department is seeking to introduce history as a compulsory subject … our concern is that we are wanting to do many things at the same time … we want to see the system stabilising," he said.

Nomsa Marchesi, the DA’s deputy spokesperson on basic education said: "The DA has always supported history being a compulsory subject up until grade 9 in recognition of the importance of the subject and the need for our youth to be educated about our country’s complicated and often painful past.… However, we fail to see how this decision [by the department] addresses the biggest challenge in basic education today, namely preparing our learners for the world of work and making sure they have the necessary skills to be competitive in the job market once they graduate."

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the project will not be a propaganda exercise "destined to shore up and buttress support for the oldest liberation movement in Africa, the ANC".

"All we are doing is to reclaim our history as Africans. Historians rightly conclude that, ‘from a legacy perspective, we tell our stories for ourselves, and as a gift, to future generations’."

According to the task team’s report, teacher development and training will be vital. "We cannot assume that all teachers are able to teach history. This is a strong message that should be sent to the authorities at the department, subject advisers, educators and all school principals. Furthermore, such a step (compulsory history) will require strong partnerships with universities on teacher development because archaeology has to be integrated and taught as part of the school history curriculum."

