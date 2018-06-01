Learning must evolve to future-proof Africa

To code or not to code? This educational dilemma is giving parents sleepless nights as they try to secure a bright future for their children in a technology-driven world. In SA, the education offered at schools is not preparing pupils for the fourth industrial revolution.

"I get people asking me: ‘What should my kids study?’," says Deloitte Africa’s chief digital and innovation officer Valter Adão. "It’s not so much about what you study, but how you have been taught to study.

"A lot of people are saying we need to bring coding into education. There is an element of value around that. But more important is the philosophy of critical thinking. Teach students at university to be apt in critical thinking, in design thinking, which is a different way of looking at problems and solving them.

"To teach critical thinking, we need to strengthen the fundamentals of education, which are mathematics, science, language and looking at some of the other disciplines that enable critical thinking. Our education construct needs improvement."

Education is one of the major themes of the second Singularity University Summit SA that will take place in October.

Its core theme is how to "future-proof Africa", with a key conversation planned on education and how it can facilitate and enable innovation.

The Mann brothers, Shayne and Mic of Mann Made Media, hold SA’s licence for the event.

There is agreement among experts in this space that disruption is the new normal, and a new wave is coming. It is no longer a question of "if", but "when" it will take hold.

Gary Bolles, an expert on the future of work and learning and chairman of Silicon Valley-based think-tank Singularity University, says "advances in technology have an inevitable impact on industries".