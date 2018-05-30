A former principal alerted the department to the poor state of the school in a letter in 2006.

Pupils have fallen behind in the curriculum in their respective grades while being taught under trees. Matriculants were unable to write all their first-term tests‚ the results of which would have been used for tertiary applications for 2019.

The centre accused the department of failing to ensure that there was safe and adequate infrastructure at the school‚ a situation that violated the rights of pupils and staff.

The centre was asked to intervene on behalf of the SGB and served papers on the department indicating that it was going to court to obtain an interdict to ensure that temporary classrooms were provided along with desks and chairs and that a fully funded catch-up plan for pupils was out in place.

On the day that legal papers were served‚ the department informed Section27 that mobile classrooms would not be delivered and the school would not be renovated. Instead‚ the department said that it planned to merge the school with a neighbouring school.

"The current state of affairs requires an urgent and immediate solution that is in the best interest of the learners to ensure that no learner is left behind. We therefore call on the department to act urgently and with viable solutions in the interests of the learners‚" said Section27.