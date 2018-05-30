The DA has laid criminal charges against South African Council for Educators (Sace) officials for their failure to adequately vet teachers.

The party said the council was required by law to vet teachers against the National Register for Sex Offenders before issuing teaching licences‚ but that Sace had failed to do so for at least 10 years‚ potentially exposing many children to convicted sex offenders.

On Sunday‚ the party reported that in reply to its inquiries‚ Sace admitted it had not been able to check the names of potential teachers who might be sex offenders against the National Register for Sex Offenders or the Child Protection Register.