Poor students bear brunt of unprecedented chaos at Nsfas, DA says

The level of administrative chaos at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is absolutely unprecedented and a major setback for disadvantaged students, DA spokesperson on higher education and training Belinda Bozzoli said on Wednesday.

She called for an emergency fund to be set up to assist students in dire need and for extraordinary efforts to be made to bring the Nsfas crisis to an end.

Her comments followed a presentation to Parliament's portfolio committee on education which learnt that at least 100,000 registered students who qualified for Nsfas funding in 2018 had not yet received their allowances. Another 29,473 students had not received their 2017 funding.

Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor, along with her department, acknowledged that there was a failure of systems across the board — in both Nsfas and institutions.

Bozzoli reported on the meeting, saying that Nsfas itself had not paid funding directly to a single student. Those who had received funding had only done so via the lump sum payments given by Nsfas to the institutions at which they were registered.

"Only 45,338 university students and 15,348 TVET students meeting funding criteria have signed their contracts, which they must do before they are paid. In fact Nsfas has not even issued the appropriate contracts to these students, while the information being provided by institutions and students themselves is often incomplete or unusable," Bozzoli said in a statement.

"University, college and student representatives told the committee that the much vaunted ‘student-centred funding model’ brought in by Nsfas as a way of streamlining payments has failed in the context of this crisis. Whereas in the old system, universities and colleges could advance money to students from their own funds whenever there were backlogs at Nsfas, they are, in the student-centred model, less able to do so."

Bozzoli added: "Nsfas claims that partial upfront payments to universities and colleges have all been paid, implying that students should have received funding from their institutions'— in spite of the fact that funding is now meant to be student centred. However, both university and college representatives state categorically that this was not the original intention of the funding and that they, especially colleges, don’t have the capacity to bail out Nsfas’s administrative crisis."

Bozzoli also said colleges were in a far more serious crisis than universities, as they were both underfunded and lacked administrative capacity to manage the complexities involved in the funding scheme.

"Thousands of students who have not received funds have been vulnerable to eviction by private accommodation providers, who depend on Nsfas funding for their own cash flow, leading to immense hardship and often the end of the student’s studies. Others have no access to food, transport, or study materials. Many do not attend classes," she said.