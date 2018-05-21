Equal Education has been ordered to stop operations at Western Cape schools due to accusations of sexual misconduct.

On Friday the organisation announced that its members were "deeply distressed" by the allegations of sexual harassment against three top managers.

All three managers have tendered their resignations in the past month.

In response‚ on Monday‚ Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schafer expressed her concern, saying Equal Education worked in schools throughout the province.

While allegations were made by members of the organisation‚ she said, it was not clear whether children were involved.

Should the allegations be true‚ "this is hardly the type of person we need working in our schools," she said.

"I have therefore written to Equal Education requesting that they furnish me with the details regarding every interview or engagement conducted by [the men] so far this year with any female learner in the Western Cape.

"I have requested the names of learners‚ the school that these learners attend‚ the date of the interviews and who was present during the interviews. I require this information by this Friday‚" Schafer said.

"I have also demanded an undertaking by 5pm on Tuesday that they will cease operations in Western Cape schools until such time as we have had an opportunity to meet them and discuss the way forward. Should we not receive such undertaking‚ we shall instruct our schools not to allow anybody from Equal Education‚ and who is not a learner at the school‚ onto school premises." She has also instructed the province’s chief director for districts to start investigating what measures have been taken by nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) working at schools to vet their members.