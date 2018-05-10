The credibility of higher education at SA’s top institutions is on a decline while other Brics countries like China‚ India and Russia are improving their standards.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018 comprises a total of 378 universities from 42 countries‚ across four continents. The scores are calculated from judging: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume‚ income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff‚ students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

SA has eight universities ranked‚ the same as in 2017. However, its leading institution‚ the University of Cape Town (UCT)‚ drops five positions to rank number nine.

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has dropped to 12th‚ from eighth the year before.

Others have made progress‚ but off a very low base. The University of Johannesburg (UJ)‚ for example‚ climbs 49 places to rank joint 92nd.

China dominates the ranking‚ with the nation claiming one in every six positions in 2018.

Sixty-three Chinese institutions are represented in the ranking — up from 52 in the previous year – making mainland China home to the highest concentration of leading universities in the emerging economies nations‚ the authors state.

China also dominates the 2018 ranking’s elite Top 10‚ claiming seven spots.

For the fifth consecutive year‚ Peking University leads the table‚ with Tsinghua University ranked at number two. The two institutions also achieved their highest ever ranking in the THE World University Rankings 2018 — both featuring in its global Top 30.

Phil Baty‚ editorial director of the THE Global Rankings‚ said: "China has become a higher education superpower — it’s now a legitimate global competitor alongside traditional Anglo-American heavyweights. It has pioneered the higher education excellence model other emerging economies now strive to emulate — through its sustained heavy investment in its leading institutions‚ focus on attracting the very best global academics‚ nurturing of international partnerships and development of international publications. With a strengthening international outlook‚ it’s likely we’ll see China’s universities continue to ascend in the global rankings."