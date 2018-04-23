National / Education

Naledi Pandor orders department to help speed up student-funding payments

23 April 2018 - 05:58 Tamar Kahn
Naledi Pandor. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Naledi Pandor. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor is concerned about the delays facing students who are eligible for grants from the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), says her spokesman, Lunga Ngqengelele.

"She is asking the department to work with NSFAS to resolve the issues as a matter of urgency," he said.

NSFAS appears to have been caught on the back foot by former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement in December that higher education was to be free for students from poor and working-class families as of 2018. The changes meant NSFAS had to process grants for more students and shift from providing loans to bursaries for all first-year students at technical and vocational education training (TVET) colleges.

NSFAS received 408,000 applications for funding for 2018, and by early March had still not processed all of them.

Students at universities and colleges have been affected by the delays, which have sparked protests at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus, Walter Sisulu University and Fort Hare University.

On Friday, the University of SA (Unisa) said it would allow students to defer their midyear exams at no extra cost.

Students who were unable to submit their assignments would be allowed to cancel their registrations for semester one and move their modules to semester two without forfeiting their fees, it said. As a distance-learning institution, Unisa had more flexibility than other institutions and had seen little disruption from student protests, said spokesman Martin Ramotshela.

"There is constant engagement between us and NSFAS. We expect NSFAS to release the book [allowance] money on Monday or Tuesday," he said.

Pandor, department representatives and NSFAS will hold a media briefing on Tuesday.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Forensic probe into allegations of fraud at student aid scheme concluded

The final report on the investigation remains under wraps as officials study findings
National
19 days ago

Nehawu ends strike after agreement with financial aid scheme Nsfas

Nsfas said last week that the union’s reluctance to participate in a performance management system was one of the issues on the negotiating ...
National
1 month ago

How Malusi Gigaba plans to fund free higher education

The finance minister says this is a first step in breaking the cycle of poverty
Economy
2 months ago

Student fund boss urges graduates to repay loan billions

Previous beneficiaries owe the National Student Financial Aid Scheme R29.81bn
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naledi Pandor orders department to help speed up ...
National / Education
2.
Big headache: Cuba-SA doctor training programme ...
National / Health
3.
Judgment expected in case against Angie Motshekga ...
National / Education
4.
Employment bill will retain sectoral wage ...
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.