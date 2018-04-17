Language will not restrict choice of schools, says Gauteng’s Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng parents can choose which school they want their children to attend without being forced to select certain schools based on their demographics and language.

This is according to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi‚ as his department processes online applications from the parents of grade 1 and 8 pupils to be admitted to government schools in the province next year.

Lesufi said even though the 5km radius determining where parents could apply for school was enforceable‚ the department was consulting on a feeder-zone policy.