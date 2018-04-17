Language will not restrict choice of schools, says Gauteng’s Panyaza Lesufi
‘If the numbers are convincing we will go back to the school to tell them to change their language’
Gauteng parents can choose which school they want their children to attend without being forced to select certain schools based on their demographics and language.
This is according to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi‚ as his department processes online applications from the parents of grade 1 and 8 pupils to be admitted to government schools in the province next year.
Lesufi said even though the 5km radius determining where parents could apply for school was enforceable‚ the department was consulting on a feeder-zone policy.
He says parents are allowed to apply at five different schools — and at any school regardless of the school’s language policy
This means if a school near someone’s home is full, they can be referred to another even if it is outside the 5km radius.
Lesufi said parents were allowed to apply at five different schools — and at any school regardless of the school’s language policy.
The use of language in schools admission became a contentious issue earlier this year‚ with the department taking Hoerskool Overvaal‚ an Afrikaans medium school‚ to court for refusing to admit 50 pupils to be taught in English.
"If the numbers are convincing we will go back to the school to tell them to change their language‚" Lesufi said.
Please sign in or register to comment.