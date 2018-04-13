Parents of pupils at Parktown Boys High in Johannesburg have spoken of the trauma their children endured as a result of alleged racism and sexual assault at the school.

"Every single bit of this evidence was presented to the headmaster‚ to the SGB (school governing body), and it was too much for them and they tried to squash the information‚" one parent said on Thursday evening in a meeting with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

"You have damaged our boys for life. We have kids wetting their beds‚ suicidal‚ wanting to jump off buildings‚ because they’ve got to smile and wave‚ put on the boater (hat) and uphold the Parktown way."

A man alleged his nephew was sexually assaulted and Deep Heat was rubbed on his genitals. He said his sister did not attend the meeting due to the "sensitivity and the painful trauma that she is going through".

Nine teachers have been implicated in allegations of racism and sexual assault in the department’s report presented on Thursday. Law firm Fasken Martineau compiled the report.

"There were nine teachers that were implicated‚ but four we’ve got evidence against them. Of the four‚ two are employed by the department and two are employed by the school‚" Lesufi said.