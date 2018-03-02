More than 30 suspects — many of them believed to be students — appeared in court on Friday in connection with the torching of University of Zululand (UniZul) property and two police vehicles.

Students went on the rampage at the university’s KwaDlangezwa campus on Thursday during a protest over meal allowances.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said 32 people had been arrested.

"They appeared in the Mthunzini Magistrate’s Court in connection with public violence charges‚" Zwane said.

University spokesperson Sinegugu Ndlovu said there were no official updates‚ except that the KwaDlangezwa campus remained closed.

Ndlovu added that the UniZul Richards Bay campus remained fully operational.

On Thursday, the university issued a statement to staff and students‚ announcing the closure of the campus due to security reasons.

"In light of the recent violent student protests at the University of Zululand’s KwaDlangezwa campus‚ and the subsequent damage to property and threat to life of both staff and students‚ management has decided to close the KwaDlangezwa Campus.

UniZul also advised staff on the KwaDlangezwa campus not to report for duty until further notice.

"Students living in residences on the KwaDlangezwa Campus are also instructed to vacate residences with immediate effect and no student will be able to access the KwaDlangezwa campus until further notice‚" the university said.