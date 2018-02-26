This is the second time that the deputy minister has had to step in at the institution. In January, he facilitated talks between the parties after negotiations collapsed.

"Valuable tuition has already been lost‚ not to say anything of the adverse effects that strike action has on workers and their families. It is therefore in the best interest of all involved that the dispute is resolved without further delay‚" Manamela said.

Last Thursday, crisis committee spokesperson Milton Estrice said staff‚ whose salaries had been slashed for February‚ had presented letters to creditors to inform them of the situation.

Addressing journalists on the same day‚ vice-chancellor Prof Thandwa Mthembu warned that the institution "may have to kiss this year goodbye" if the impasse over staff salaries were not resolved soon.

Mthembu said the university "simply does not have the money being required by the staff".

"If we accede to 10%‚ a R400 housing allowance and a R9‚000 once-off bonus‚ R62m would be required to meet the demand."

He said despite calls from students to resume lectures‚ the university had no contingency plans "because unfortunately, the highly qualified academic staff that we have‚ who conduct the lectures‚ can’t be easily replaced by anybody you meet in the street".