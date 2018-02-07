Zonnebloem College: new facility expands horizons at historic Cape institution

The church offered to accommodate the new centre in an old room, used for grade R boys. The foundation built a new classroom for grade R and added and continues to fund an office for Community Keepers, a nonprofit organisation that helps schools invest in pupils’ social and emotional wellbeing.

Ladbrook and Breytenbach enlisted the help of an architect, interior design company, building contractors, artists and designers to work on the new centre. The result is a bright, spacious room with colourful murals and fittings inspired by nature and fun features, including breakaway nooks and a tree of knowledge with a trunk doubling as a bookshelf.

"Our physical environment plays a role in shaping what we think and feel about ourselves and the world," Ladbrook says. "We wanted to create a safe and happy space for the learners of Zonnebloem, a place that will impart in them the desire to learn and encourage them to be curious about the world.

"We also wanted to instill in them a sense of dignity and assure them that they deserve good opportunities and are worthy of pursuing them," she says.

The foundation relied on the expertise of The Bookery, an organisation that opened its first library in an underresourced community in 2010 and more than 50 since.

In addition to providing technical guidance for the Sunflower Learning Centre, The Bookery also donated a starter pack of 4,000 books. The two full-time librarians, Cynthia Ngxukuma and Sonica Petros, have received more than double the number of books since.

"It was the first time most of the children had experienced a library," says Ngxukuma. "We had to teach them the absolute basics, like how to handle a book, turn the pages and use a bookmark. But seeing the pleasure they experience in the library when they read, come here after school to do their homework [the idea is that the library will double as a safe aftercare centre] and take books home gives me great pleasure.

"It’s a fun place and even though rules apply, we don’t subscribe to the old-school ‘shhh, this is a library’ approach. They are children, after all."

Several authors have visited the library, which continues to collect books and look for opportunities to collaborate with other like-minded organisations and individuals. A recent visitor was playwright, author and president of PEN SA Nadia Davids, who is a Zonnebloem Girls’ Primary alumnus.

Davids grew up in Walmer Estate and attended the school from sub A to standard two (1984 to 1987). "I had some excellent, resilient, dedicated teachers who taught under difficult circumstances during a time of profound political injustice," she says.

"I think I received the best possible early education that Bantu Education allowed for, but that was because of a combination of committed teachers and a long community and family-based history of valuing and supporting education. It was a good education despite the government, not because of it."

She was "profoundly moved" when she visited the new centre. "There is something truly important about not only providing a space for children to read but also signalling to them that they are valued, that they not only have a right to read but it’s a right that should be protected and nurtured.

"It was easy to imagine myself at six, seven finding a corner and curling up with a book and it was utterly delightful to hear that the kids do exactly that whenever they have the chance," she says.

The Sunflower Learning Centre is just the start of the Chris Otto Foundation Trust’s involvement at Zonnebloem, says Ladbrook. Priorities for 2018 include improving security at the school, adding a computer centre, introducing music, providing additional mathematics and science classes, improving sports activities and increasing the number of teachers.

"We have helped plant the seeds and now we want to help grow an orchard," she says.