Scores of students in a last-minute rush to secure places at universities and colleges have been unable to access the Department of Higher Education and Training’s online registration system as a result of technical glitches.

The Central Applications System (CAS)‚ designed to help students who have not been offered a place at an institution to which they have applied‚ experienced problems soon after it was launched on Friday.

The system is expected to be under immense pressure following the agreement reached by Universities SA and the department to allow walk-ins and late applications. However‚ the organisation said queuing in the sun was not the recommended approach and referred applicants to the central online application system.

Universities SA has buckled under pressure from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on walk-in applications for the 2018 registration period. In a statement released on Wednesday, the body that represents 26 of SA’s tertiary institutions clarified the decision taken at Monday’s meeting with the Department of Higher Education to allow walk-in applications.