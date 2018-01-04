The matric class of 2017 has achieved a pass rate of 75.1%‚ up from 72.5% in 2016, but which is down from a peak of 78.2% in 2013.

The figure reflects the achievement of the 401‚435 matriculants who passed their National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams‚ Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday evening, speaking at the SABC headquarters in a live broadcast at Auckland Park‚ Johannesburg.

A total of 497 schools achieved a 100% pass rate‚ 7.3% of all schools — down from 8% in 2016. The majority of the schools with a perfect pass rate were in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

To obtain an NSC‚ a candidate must achieve at least 40% in three subjects‚ one of which is an official language at home language level‚ and 30% in three other subjects. A failure of a home language means the matriculant fails.

Just more than 28% of pupils achieved a pass that will allow them to go to university.