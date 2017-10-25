Nine South African universities have been ranked among the best in the 2018 Global Best Universities survey.

This is according to a US News and World Report released on Tuesday. The rankings were produced to provide insight into how universities compare globally.

"Since an increasing number of students plan to enrol in universities outside of their own country‚ the Best Global Universities rankings — which focus specifically on schools’ academic research and reputation overall and not on their separate undergraduate or graduate programmes — can help those applicants accurately compare institutions around the world‚" US News said.

The rankings include the top 1‚250 institutions across 74 countries — up from the top 1‚000 universities in 65 countries ranked last year.

The highest score is 100 and the University of Cape Town got 64.4; the University of KwaZulu-Natal 50.4; Stellenbosch University 49.6; the University of Pretoria 44.9; the University of Johannesburg 44.8; the University of the Western Cape 34.8; North West University 32; the University of the Free State 24.4; and the University of SA 23.7.

The University of the Witwatersrand does not appear in the report.

American university Harvard scored 100 in the rankings‚ while China’s Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine was at the bottom.