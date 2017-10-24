SA’s public higher education institutions spent more on bursary funding for students in 2016 compared with 2015‚ says Statistics SA.

Statistician-General Pali Lehohla presented the financial statistics for 20 public universities and six universities of technology in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"Transfers to households in the form of bursaries by the University of Johannesburg‚ Nelson Mandela University and the University of Fort Hare contributed the most to the increase of R156m in other payments by higher education institutions‚ from just above R3.1bn in 2015 to R3.3bn in 2016‚" the report said.

Overall‚ in 2015, institutions gave out at least R3.115bn in bursaries while about R3.271bn in bursaries was given to students in 2016 — about R156m more.

According to the report‚ the University of Cape Town spent R524m on bursaries‚ while the University of Stellenbosch gave its students up to R442m‚ followed by Wits University which gave out R394m.

All in all, SA’s public higher education institutions had a total income from operating activities of R67.4bn in the financial year ended December 31 2016.