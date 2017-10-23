Nzama vowed to take the plan to all of the province’s 6‚000 schools‚ but it has now emerged that there is no formal framework to dictate exactly how that will operate.

Nzama had sung the praises of the relationship with the tribal authority. He extolled the virtues of working hand-in-hand with the tribal authority‚ saying they were instrumental in protecting schools and their pupils.

Umbumbulu Chief Nkosinathi Maphumulo‚ speaking to the Sunday Times‚ echoed Nzama’s sentiments.

"We are in the taverns and when we see children come into this place where they shouldn’t be‚ we take action. We get them out of there and back to the classroom where they should be.

"The same goes for when we see children on the road‚ we ask ourselves why they are not learning. We are now becoming the eyes in our community."

The elders could help alleviate overspending on security at local schools, he said.

"If you think about it‚ you need security guards at school during the day and night‚ but if the community uses their eyes‚ we can save the department millions and millions.

"And we have been successful‚ we protect the schools and the teaching equipment because our children need these things to learn‚" he said.