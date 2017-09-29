The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ’s) chair of council has resigned with immediate effect after allegations that he and a deputy vice-chancellor embezzled R25m from the institution.

This follows the university’s forensic investigation‚ which concluded that chair of council, Prof Roy Marcus, and deputy vice-chancellor Jaco van Schoor contravened legal provisions and ethical obligations‚ including those contained in the UJ statute.

"UJ council has concluded that there is a prima facie case [against the two]‚" the university said in a statement.

"The council has been informed by Prof Roy Marcus that he has resigned both as chair of the UJ council and as a council member in the interest of the university‚ and without admitting to any wrongdoing. Council has accepted his resignation with immediate effect."

The university said it would institute disciplinary actions against Van Schoor.

"The council has resolved to take all necessary steps to recover financial losses suffered by way of civil proceedings and will be instructing the university’s attorneys to investigate whether there is also a basis for laying criminal charges against any of the persons implicated by the forensic investigation."

The university will also consider reporting misconduct to relevant professional and other bodies‚ it said.

In July, it was reported that Marcus and Van Schoor had used UJ companies to personally benefit from some contracts for the installation of solar geysers.

Earlier in September‚ the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) complained that the allegations against Marcus and Van Schoor had barely received any attention.