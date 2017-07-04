Maths may be scrapped as promotion requirement

The Department of Basic Education is considering amending promotion requirements that could result in key subjects such as mathematics being removed as a compulsory requirement in the progression from the foundation phase to senior grades.

This will probably raise more questions about the quality of SA’s education system, which has been repeatedly criticised for poor outcomes, especially in maths and science.

Responding to weekend reports that the department was considering lowering the requirements for Grade 10 and Grade 11 pupils to pass their school year, spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said the focus was on the foundation (grades R to 3), intermediate (grades 4 to 6) and senior phases (grades 7 to 9).

The National Curriculum Statement Grades R-12 containing new promotion requirements was approved as national policy and published in the Government Gazette in 2011, Mhlanga said. These requirements were not aligned with the National Senior Certificate promotion requirements.

The proposals include that to progress, pupils had to:

● Pass four subjects at 40% each, one of which must be a home language;

● Pass any other four subjects at 30%; and

● Would not need mathematics as a compulsory requirement for promotion.

A task team established in 2009 to investigate poor curriculum implementation in schools recommended, among other things, changes to the programme and promotion requirements in the foundation, intermediate and senior phases.

"Hence there is a need to align the promotion requirements across the foundation, intermediate and senior phase with the FET [further education and training] band [grades 10 to 12]," Mhlanga said.

"The department has been monitoring the implementation of the new requirements in provinces. It was apparent from the 2014 mid-year performance, that the new promotion requirements were adversely affecting the performance of [pupils] at school level," said Mhlanga.

To minimise the effect of the higher promotion requirements in the senior phase, the department issued a national assessment circular in 2015 to allow for the adjustment of marks. In 2016, "given the adverse impact" of the maths pass requirement of 40%, a special condonation dispensation for maths was applied, Mhlanga said.

DA MP and basic education spokesman Ian Ollis said he was concerned about the lowering of pass marks. "This means learners will be pushed to higher grades without good knowledge in the lower grades…."