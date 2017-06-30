National / Education

The temporary head of Wits Business School is Nhlanhla Nene

30 June 2017 - 17:24 Roxanne Henderson
Nhlanhla Nene: Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has been appointed the interim director of Wits Business School (WBS).

He is expected to serve in the position until the school’s next head is appointed, after which he will serve as an honorary professor and a scholar in residence at the school.

In a statement on Friday, Nene said the opportunity would enable him to share his experience and networks with young individuals, academics and business leaders.

Nene, a nonexecutive director at investment management company Allan Gray and an adviser at the Thebe Investment Corporation, will assist in the recruitment of the new WBS head.

Vice-chancellor and principal of the University of the Witwatersrand Prof Adam Habib said the university was grateful Nene had accepted the position.

"His political credence, business acumen and remarkable intellect places him in good stead to lead WBS as the search for a permanent head commences.

"However, his leadership, advice and insight at this pivotal time in our country’s economic trajectory, will add value to the quality of courses, public lectures, debates and research that we offer."

President Jacob Zuma dismissed Nene from the finance ministry in 2015 and appointed the relatively unknown Des van Rooyen in his place, who remained in the position for four days.

The move led to the rand’s plummeting, amid talk that Zuma’s decision was motivated by Nene’s refusal to sign off on the nuclear deal and a new private jet.

Nene will begin in his new role on July 3.

