Gauteng’s children must carry on learning in toxic asbestos-heavy schools

The Gauteng government will not be able to eradicate all schools constructed entirely from asbestos in the province at once, although it will be building 34 new schools over the medium term, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says.

Gauteng education was allocated R40.8bn of the province’s R108bn budget for the 2017 financial year.

The province’s education department identified 29 schools made entirely of asbestos that had to be replaced by the deadline at the time. But another 215 schools made partially of asbestos were identified, to which the norms and standards deadlines did not apply.

Under apartheid, the roofs of homes and other buildings in Gauteng’s townships were built from locally made, corrugated asbestos cement sheets. The sheets are dangerous when inhaled as they do not decompose and remain permanently lodged in the lungs, which can lead to fatal diseases. This is why it is banned in construction in many countries, including the UK.

Some of the school children attending asbestos-heavy schools will benefit from the new, safe schools that the province will be building, but the MEC did not clarify on how many.

At the province’s budget vote on Tuesday, Lesufi acknowledged the need for speedy action in eradicating asbestos-heavy schools, but said there were not enough resources to do so in the desired time frame.

MPs questioned the MEC and Gauteng premier David Makhura about why delivery took as long as it did and why providing services such as school maintenance was clouded by financial mismanagement.

Lesufi said the mammoth task of demolishing and temporarily relocating entire school communities required careful planning and authorisation from local authorities, which the department had secured.

He said because asbestos was such a dangerous substance there were legal processes that needed to be followed to make sure it happened effectively. In the meantime, children continued to attend these deadly schools.