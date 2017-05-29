UJ raises millions for missing middle

"It is encouraging to see the extraordinary goodwill that business and industry, the public sector and the general public have shown to the university and its students," Rensburg said.

"I do, though, still appeal for further contributions to this honourable cause," he said.

The average cost of studying at the university for a year is R85,000, which includes tuition, accommodation, books, transport and a living allowance.

NSFAS funding for a student is capped at R76,000, including accommodation, tuition, meals (if catered for), books and devices if required.

In the 2017 academic year, the NSFAS rejected the funding appeal applications of more than 2,000 students. The scheme initially turned down more than 9,000 prospective students, 5,615 of whom lodged appeals.

NSFAS spokesman Kagisho Mamabolo said on Sunday that the highest numbers of appeals were lodged by students registered to study at the University of Johannesburg.

The university was among the institutions that were awarded the highest proportion of NSFAS funding, as well as the University of SA, Tshwane University of Technology, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Walter Sisulu University and the University of Limpopo.