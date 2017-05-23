Lack of skills hits KZN schools hardest, warns Angie Motshekga

The lack of sufficiently qualified and competent teachers remained a major problem in SA with KwaZulu-Natal the worst affected province, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday.

Motshekga revealed that on average about 60% of all unqualified and underqualified educators are appointed in KwaZulu-Natal’s rural districts such as Zululand, uThukela and uThungulu. SA has about 420,000 teachers.

The lack of qualified teachers and the general poor quality of teaching has largely been blamed for dismal education outcomes, especially in subjects such as maths and science.

The Department of Basic Education revealed in 2013 that there were slightly more than 7,000 unqualified teachers.

Teacher unions have previously claimed that some schools were forced to hire anyone including those without proper qualifications because of teacher shortages in the country.

In a written response to questions in Parliament, Motshekga said that out of a total of 5,139 who lacked the requisite skills in 2016, 2,875 were in KwaZulu-Natal.