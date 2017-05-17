Funding for colleges vital for economy, says Nzimande

The biggest challenge currently facing the higher education sector was the inadequate funding of the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college sector, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said on Tuesday.

Delivering his budget vote speech in the National Assembly, Nzimande also dismissed speculation that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would soon be privatised. The minister also announced that he would soon appoint a task team to investigate the shortage of black academics in the higher education sector. The team will probe the obstacles into the production of black South African academics and will be chaired by the former deputy vice-chancellor of Unisa, Prof David Mosoma. Nzimande pointed out that 66% (in 2015) of all university professors remain white 23 years into democracy.

Nzimande said there could be no radical economic transformation without investment into TVET colleges, "which need to absorb the millions of youths sitting at home and they need to address the skills shortages the country is facing."