Funding for colleges vital for economy, says Nzimande
Inadequate funding the biggest threat to the technical and vocational education and training college sector, Nzimande tells National Assembly
The biggest challenge currently facing the higher education sector was the inadequate funding of the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college sector, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said on Tuesday.
Delivering his budget vote speech in the National Assembly, Nzimande also dismissed speculation that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would soon be privatised. The minister also announced that he would soon appoint a task team to investigate the shortage of black academics in the higher education sector. The team will probe the obstacles into the production of black South African academics and will be chaired by the former deputy vice-chancellor of Unisa, Prof David Mosoma. Nzimande pointed out that 66% (in 2015) of all university professors remain white 23 years into democracy.
Nzimande said there could be no radical economic transformation without investment into TVET colleges, "which need to absorb the millions of youths sitting at home and they need to address the skills shortages the country is facing."
"One of the biggest challenges for this fifth Parliament is the need to provide financial resources in order to build a vibrant TVET college sector capable of absorbing millions of our unemployed youth and provide much needed skills for our economy. In fact, failure to adequately resource our TVET colleges may as well be the single biggest undoing in growing and developing an inclusive economy in our country," said Nzimande.
Earlier in May, the Financial and Fiscal Commission warned that underfunding of the higher education and training sector, particularly TVET colleges, threatened South Africa’s long-term developmental goals of the National Development Plan (NDP)
The NDP, which articulates the country’s vision to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030, envisages the college sector as a crucial part of the plan to address skills shortages.
The white paper for post-school education and training proposes expanding enrolments at colleges from about 700,000 to 2.5-million by 2030 to ease pressure on universities.
Nzimande said that the TVET subsystem remains the cornerstone of the post school education and training system. He stated that studies have shown that 79% of TVET graduates find employment.
For this ongoing tragedy, we have only the government to blame. But the nuclear deal remains the number one priority for the Bernie Madoff of SA — our chief Ponzi scheme owner, President Jacob Zuma. Shame on himBelinda Bozzoli
DA MP and higher education spokeswoman
The department will invest close to R7bn on major new infrastructure developments at public universities and TVET colleges in the 2017-18 financial year.
Twelve new TVET colleges are under construction, with two campuses in KwaZulu-Natal due to open late in 2017.
"One college will be opened in Nkandla and the other in Bambanani. We are focused on opening TVET campuses in rural areas that have never had post-school education facilities," he said.
Nzimande said NSFAS, which has awarded about R72bn in loans and bursaries since its inception in 1991, will never be privatised.
"There is no intention to privatise NSFAS and hand it over to the banks. NSFAS will not be privatised as long as I am minister."
DA MP and higher education spokeswoman Belinda Bozzoli said the education sector was "stagnating".
The real indicator of higher education financial health is the level of subsidy, which is a disaster, said Bozzoli.
"University subsidies are far below what is required and will continue to increase at way below the required rate of 8% to 10%, putting severe pressure on students, universities and academic staff. So serious are the challenges that the department has reduced its growth targets for the next three years."
She added: "For this ongoing tragedy, we have only the government to blame. But the nuclear deal remains the number one priority for the Bernie Madoff of South Africa — our chief Ponzi scheme owner, President Jacob Zuma. Shame on him," said Bozzoli.
