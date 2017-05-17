Education plan aims to lift number of black academics and students at universities

The Department of Higher Education and Training will soon implement its multimillion rand programme, which aims to boost the successful participation of black students and academics in the sector.

The University Capacity Development Programme will be rolled out at historically disadvantaged institutions from the beginning of 2018, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said during his budget vote speech in Parliament. The programme will be allocated R900m in the first year, increasing nominally in subsequent years to enable the implementation of capacity development activities in universities that are focused on student success, staff development and curriculum transformation, said Nzimande.

"This will include the recruitment and training of new academics that are indispensable in the transformation of curricula in our universities." "While access and funding remain important, we need to improve participation rates by black students. We need to build capacity comprehensively to transform the institutional culture and curriculum, in line with the calls for ‘decolonisation’ of our universities. This requires us to produce a new kind of an academic," Nzimande said.

The minister also announced that he would soon appoint a task team to investigate the shortage of black academics in the higher education sector. The task team would probe the obstacles into the production of black South African academics, and will be chaired by the former deputy vice-chancellor of the University of SA (Unisa), Prof David Mosoma. Nzimande pointed out that 66% (in 2015) of all university professors remained white, 23 years into democracy.

The Department’s student housing infrastructure programme was also a major priority for the department.

Nzimande said the ministerial task team on student housing report, which he received in 2010, highlighted major challenges in this area, including maintenance and the need to build approximately 200,000 new beds for universities alone.