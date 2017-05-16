Single-faith schools are unconstitutional — educational lobby group

Single-faith schools were challenged in the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday. Educational lobby groups argued they were unconstitutional; were not in line with the national policy on religion and education; and alienated minorities.

The strict teaching of one religion in schools is prohibited, except in private schools. SA’s education system has a long and complicated history, with Christianity imposed in education as part of the Afrikaner nationalist project.

The South African Schools Act upholds the constitutional rights of all citizens to freedom of conscience, religion and belief, and freedom from unfair discrimination. The national policy for religion and education, applicable to all schools, has a curricular programme on religious education that aims to teach students about religious diversity.

However, Hans Pietersen and his organisation, the Organisasie vir Godsdienste-Onderrig en Demokrasie (Ogod), represented by Section 27, has taken six schools to court — four single-medium Afrikaans schools in Gauteng, one in Oudtshoorn, and a dual-medium English-Afrikaans school in the Western Cape — on the basis that their Christian practices isolated those who were not Christian.

The schools are Laerskool Randhart, Laerskool Baanbreker, Laerskool Garsfontein, Hoërskool Linden, Hoërskool Oudtshoorn and Langenhoven Gimnasium.

The claimant is seeking an interdict prohibiting the schools from being in any way associated with religion — including collective religious observances, providing religious instruction and having voluntary religious student associations.

Section27 legal researcher Thabang Pooe said although the policy recognised people’s rights to religious observance, it should not lead to other violations of rights — such as segregation, which leads to the exclusion of minorities. Other respondents included the Department of Basic Education and the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.

Opposing the application, the schools argued there had been no complaints about religious practices at any of the schools brought before the court.

Represented by Cause for Justice and Hunter Spies, the respondents argue that the case before the court is too broad, and that barring religion in schools would violate the Constitution. The national policy stipulates that it is schools’ responsibility to ensure religious literacy and to engage with a variety of religious traditions in a way that encourages students’ "spiritual and moral" growth.

Advocate Greta Engelbracht and Senior Council Johan du Toit said it was not the responsibility of the state to insulate children from religion, and observance of religion does not mean others wearere left out as the Constitution provides for all citizens to be able to enjoy religious observance.

The case will continue to be heard at the High court until Wednesday May 17.

Du Toit also claimed that children do better if their school is religious, and that they prefer having a Christian ethos at school to none at all. He was quoting Dr Tanya Robinson‚ a self-described expert on human behaviour‚ who surveyed and held focus groups with about 808 children at religious Afrikaans schools.

She asked the children what they thought about having religious readings and prayer in assembly. Her research was commissioned by the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools. Robinson’s findings were that children would feel "devastated and defeated" if Christian teaching at school was banned. She argued that religious teachings played a role in the psycho-social development of children.

"The [Christian] ethos of school helps them cope with circumstances at home‚" Du Toit read from her report. Their answers to her questionnaire were not unanimous, but the children reported preferring having a Christian ethos at school and Robinson said religion made them "empowered and uplifted". But the children "appreciated they should be accommodating other religions"‚ she claimed.

Ogod countered with testimony from Prof Cornelia Roux of the North West University School of Education. Roux, in a written affidavit, critiqued the questionnaire used to ask children their views‚ saying the same one was given to learners from Grade R to Grade 7, but that a six-year-old child is vastly different developmentally to a 12-year-old one.

Roux argued that the questions needed to take into account the development and understanding of the child‚ which one survey did not. She has also stated that parents and civil society were inflamed about religious freedom in schools at the time Robinson did her research, and this hype might have influenced children to answer in a particular way.

Roux pointed out that Robinson’s questionnaire spoke only about Jesus and Christianity, and thus automatically excluded any pupil with other religious or secular beliefs.

