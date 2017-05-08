Jacob Zuma welcomes opening of Vuwani schools

The Vuwani disruptions started in 2016 when residents took to the streets for more than three months‚ protesting against a government decision to incorporate the area into LIM345‚ a new yet-to-be named municipality.

More than 24 schools were torched during the violent protests.

In recent weeks, the residents reignited the protests, demanding that Vuwani be reincorporated into Makhado municipality.

In terms of an agreement reached on Sunday, the community would be served by the Vhembe district municipality, while the demarcation issue was shelved for another time.

On Monday Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga again emphasised that the new intervention did not mean that the new local municipality, LIM 345, would be disestablished.

"President Jacob Zuma has thanked the community leaders of Vuwani, in the Vhembe district municipality in Limpopo province, for a successful stakeholder meeting yesterday, which has led to the opening of schools in the area today," Ngqulunga said in the statement.

Zuma was quoted in the statement as saying the engagement on Sunday had been a success. "We are pleased that the community members have agreed to the re-opening of schools. Schools and other essential services should not be affected. Children should learn and other services must be delivered until we find a permanent solution," Zuma said.