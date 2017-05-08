Jacob Zuma welcomes opening of Vuwani schools

President Jacob Zuma on Monday welcomed the re-opening of schools in Vuwani in Limpopo as part of an agreement with the community.
On Sunday Zuma met stakeholders, including the Vha-Venda king, Toni Mphephu Ramabulana, but did not address the community meeting as was expected.
There was confusion around why he did not address the meeting. The Presidency said it was because the meeting was not representative of all sides in the demarcation dispute.
But Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen suggested in a radio interview on Monday that a "volatile situation" had prevented the president from addressing the gathering.
The Vuwani disruptions started in 2016 when residents took to the streets for more than three months‚ protesting against a government decision to incorporate the area into LIM345‚ a new yet-to-be named municipality.
More than 24 schools were torched during the violent protests.
In recent weeks, the residents reignited the protests, demanding that Vuwani be reincorporated into Makhado municipality.
In terms of an agreement reached on Sunday, the community would be served by the Vhembe district municipality, while the demarcation issue was shelved for another time.
On Monday Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga again emphasised that the new intervention did not mean that the new local municipality, LIM 345, would be disestablished.
"President Jacob Zuma has thanked the community leaders of Vuwani, in the Vhembe district municipality in Limpopo province, for a successful stakeholder meeting yesterday, which has led to the opening of schools in the area today," Ngqulunga said in the statement.
Zuma was quoted in the statement as saying the engagement on Sunday had been a success. "We are pleased that the community members have agreed to the re-opening of schools. Schools and other essential services should not be affected. Children should learn and other services must be delivered until we find a permanent solution," Zuma said.
He believed the agreement reached on Sunday "is a good first step to addressing the situation in Vuwani".
"The next step will have to include all stakeholders in the district, including those who support the new municipality and those who call for its disestablishment."
The statement offered another view on Zuma’s absence from the community meeting on Sunday, saying the meeting had agreed that there was no need for Zuma to proceed to the sports ground to address the community, "as they were not fully representative of both sides".
"There can be no sustainable solution in which some are included and others are excluded", Zuma said.
