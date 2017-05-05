National / Education

HIGHER EDUCATION

Colleges get too little funding, commission warns

There is concern colleges are unable to contribute towards developing the skills SA’s economy requires

05 May 2017 - 05:12 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Inadequate funding for the Department of Higher Education and Training threatens SA’s long-term developmental goals of the National Development Plan (NDP), the Financial and Fiscal Commission says.

In a presentation to members of Parliament on Thursday, the commission said the historical underfunding of colleges, especially technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, was persisting. It raised concern about the ability of these institutions to contribute towards developing the skills the economy required.

Another concern was that the department’s budget favoured universities and less money was allocated to TVET colleges, the commission said.

The NDP, which articulates the country’s vision to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030, envisages the college sector as a crucial part of the plan to address skills shortages.

The white paper for post-school education and training proposes expanding enrolments at colleges from about 700,000 to 2.5-million by 2030 to ease pressure on universities.

According to the budget review, spending on higher education and training is expected to reach R89.8bn by 2019-20, growing at an average annual rate of 9.2% over the medium term, making it the fastest-growing expenditure item after debt servicing.

"Based on real annual average growth between 2017-18 and 2019-20, government will maintain emphasis on this programme. It is projected to grow by a real annual average of 5.5%," the commission said.

On the other hand, allocations for TVET colleges were expected to grow by a real annual average of less than 2% over the 2017 medium-term expenditure framework period.

"This level of growth is not in alignment with the policy goals around TVET colleges in terms of increasing enrolment," said the commission.

Another concern was that few TVET colleges had qualified teaching staff or teachers with adequate technical skills.

