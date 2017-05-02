As applications for 2018 school enrolment commenced in Gauteng on Tuesday‚ Parktown Boys’ High in Johannesburg said its online process was going smoothly.

The provincial education department’s website crashed in 2017 on the day it was launched due to huge numbers of traffic.

"The process went very smoothly. Far better than last year. Parents even called in to comment on how the applications had no hassles‚" said Sandy Beard‚ enrolment administrator at Parktown Boys’ High.

According to Beard‚ the school received up to 480 applications within the first 20 minutes after admissions opened at 8am.

"The school is in high demand and we therefore received more applications than we can admit. The school is looking to admit 200 learners for Grade 8‚" Beard said.

School fees for Grade 8 pupils cost R42‚550 for day scholars. Boarders will need to pay an additional R52,000.

Last year‚ Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi introduced a widely criticised online registration process to replace the manual application system.

This year‚ however‚ changes to the system mean only those applying for Grade 1 and Grade 8 may do so online.

Parents must submit the supporting documents to schools by June 13.

