Transformation more than a numbers game

In line with SA’s National Development Plan: Vision for 2030, Saica and participating universities and businesses have undertaken specific projects and actions to facilitate the development of CAs from underrepresented sections of the population.

"We are pleased to see the ongoing transformation of this year’s ITC exam population. Together with (others involved in) the profession, Saica has invested a substantial amount of time, effort and funding into creating an ever-growing pipeline of black students coming through the CA (SA) qualification process," explains Olivier. "While Saica recognises that the transformation of the profession still has a long way to go, it is clear Saica-driven initiatives that assist African and coloured candidates in qualifying as CAs (SA) are yielding positive results. We are encouraged to see that of the 2,633 aspiring CAs (SA) who sat for the January ITC, 60% of the exam-writing population (1,592) were black. This is a good increase from last year’s January ITC where black candidates represented 58% of the exam-writing population."

According to Marx, UJ’s Department of Accountancy is the largest participant in Saica’s Thuthuka programme, which, by way of bursaries co-funded by a National Student Aid Scheme (NSFAS) loan and corporate benefactors, is open to matriculants from disadvantaged communities who want to study accounting for the CA (SA) qualification.

Since its inception in 2002, Thuthuka (an isiZulu verb, which means "to develop") has grown from one provincially based project to more than 16 projects in operation throughout SA. But UJ’s involvement is not limited to the programme.

"Over the years, the department has also partnered with and continues to support various previously disadvantaged universities to help them receive accreditation status from Saica," he says. "The most recent is the University of Limpopo, which received full accreditation from Saica and now offers both undergraduate and postgraduate studies aimed at the CA qualification. The University of Venda is currently in the accreditation process for their undergraduate studies from Saica."

Given Saica and participating universities’ commitment to the national imperatives of addressing skills shortages and nation-building, the performance against transformation indicator has become the most important measure when evaluating the performance of universities in the ITC. However, it’s not limited to race. With women making up only 35% of qualified CAs in the country, gender remains a focus area too.

As such, says Olivier, Saica was "delighted" that 55% of those who sat for the 2017 exam and half of the ITC Top 10 candidates are female. Among the top 10 was UJ’s Megan McGregor, who achieved honours, meaning that she attained a score of 75% or higher for the examination.

"UJ’s Department of Accountancy has seen a significant increase in the number of female accounting students," says Marx. "More than half of the lecturers are also female and are key to the success of the Department of Accountancy at UJ. We are proud of the confirmation of UJ as a leader in transforming the accounting profession and celebrate the success of its students in the 2017 ITC."