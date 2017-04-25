Top 10 placings for three Wits students

Wits School of Accountancy students have taken three of the top 10 places in the recent Initial Test of Competence (ITC) professional examination set by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

Justin Logie, Dusan Ecim and Kayleigh Greenslade took fifth, sixth and seventh places with honours, respectively in the examination’s top 10.

Adding to the students’ achievements is the high across-the-board first-time pass rate, namely 89% compared to the national average of 82% and Wits black African students scored an 84% first-time pass rate, way ahead of the national average of 74%, with Wits Indian students scoring a 90% pass rate and coloured and white students achieving a 100% pass rate.

Prof Nirupa Padia, Head of School at Wits School of Accountancy, says: "We were very happy with the overall pass rate and our students have come second nationally with these results. We are doing things differently and this is bearing fruit for our students.

"We only take students who have good mathematics, but some require support in other areas, so we provide a lot of additional academic/support courses such as literacy support to help students read and write better and improve their communication skills.

"We also have an active teaching and learning committee which constantly re-evaluates how students absorb and learn and the ways we can teach differently to further help our students achieve their goals."

She notes that students all participate in the mainstream programme and the supplementary courses are in addition to their other studies. This does put more pressure on students but their results demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach.

"Feedback from students is positive, though there are times when they take some strain from the extra load. While it can make their days a bit long, these are areas in which they need to improve if they want to pass," Padia says.

Another area in which Wits has taken a different approach is to look at some of the skills that students are presumed to have acquired, but all too often have not, by the time they reach university.

"We address a lot of the social needs, the soft skills that people really need to have to cope with the high level demands they face in university. We also do a lot of fundraising for the school and we do our best to help students with financial difficulties."

Students in need are also supported with everything from blankets to toiletries.

"Staff are also very much hands-on with students and help individuals in areas such as setting up study timetables to make sure they study enough to achieve their goals while also taking enough breaks to keep them fresh. We do not just give academic support," Padia says.

She says by the time students take their Saica ITC examination, they have completed their three-year undergraduate: Bachelor of Accounting Science degree, followed by a one-year postgraduate degree: Bachelor of Accounting Science Honours or Higher Diploma in Accountancy.

"Having successfully completed this four-year programme qualifies them to write the national ITC examination. After all the university passes, the ITC examination is the next, but not final step to becoming a qualified chartered accountant," Padia says.

Passing the ITC is academically demanding and calls on students to not only understand course material, but to also be able to apply it to the scenarios/case studies sketched out in the questions.

"The ITC does evaluate students on an academic basis, but it is looking for more. Academic and technical competency is almost a given and students are expected to be highly competent in these areas at this stage of their careers.

"There is a proper Saica competency framework and we teach in accordance with that framework. A lot of the softer elements cannot be tested fully. However, the technical elements are also linked to, for example, communication and the manner in which people lay out their answers. In other words, there are a lot of theory questions that set out scenarios and ask students how they would, for example, address the client in these circumstances."

The ITC examination is also aimed at evaluating students as future business leaders and role models and there is an emphasis on aspects such as business ethics.

"We teach and preach ethics, for example, from the second year onwards. Saica emphasises that chartered accountants have to be ethical to properly perform their leadership role," Padia says.

In addition to its role as teacher, the Wits School of Accountancy is also active in the process of transformation and it is involved in Saica’s Thuthuka programme that works to promote a more demographically representative profile among the profession in this country.