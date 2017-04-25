Parents of grades 1 and 5 Gauteng pupils can apply online in Zulu or Sotho
The Gauteng education department says its system will now incorporate the languages to assist parents who were not fluent in English
The Gauteng department of education has introduced African language options for parents using their online application system, for grade 1 and 8 pupils
The department faced various challenges with its online system, which was launched in 2016 for the 2017 intake. Thousands of parents had complained about the system’s inability to handle the huge number of applicants and its failure to process parents’ choices of schools correctly.
The department’s acting head of communications, Oupa Bodibe, said there had been some miscommunication in the previous registration period and their system would now incorporate isiZulu, seSotho and Afrikaans to assist parents who were not fluent in English.
"We wanted to give people the comfort of applying in their home language," he said. However, the system was still being completed and updated in these languages, he said.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they had made significant changes to the online system to improve on the shortfalls of 2016.
"The people of Gauteng have spoken and we have listened about the challenges they have faced with the online system last year," said Lesufi.
He said over and above the introduction of various language options for parents, the department had eliminated the two-stage process of registering a profile and then later filling in the application, replacing it with a three-step, once-off process.
Once a parent has submitted an online application, he/she will receive further communication requesting him/her to submit supporting documents, which include an ID document/passport, the student’s immunisation card, most recent school reports, proof of work or home address, birth certificate and legal guardianship, among other documents.
The department said it had also improved the capacity of the system to cope with traffic, which led to the website’s crashing when it was first launched.
Lesufi warned parents to make early online applications for students entering primary and high school in 2018, as no applications would be processed in January 2018. The department said it was expecting a 2.5% increase in applications for the 2018 academic year. There were currently 198,493 students enrolled in grade 1 and 158,954 students in grade 8.
Those in the in between grades were allowed to register only at schools within a 5km radius from their home or work addresses.
"Our vision is to ensure that majority of learners study nearer to home for obvious efficiency and safety reasons," the department said.
Parents who do not have access to the internet will be helped at the more than 60 admission centres that the department said it would set up across the province.
The period in which to apply starts on May 2 and ends on June 12.
