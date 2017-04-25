Parents of grades 1 and 5 Gauteng pupils can apply online in Zulu or Sotho

The Gauteng department of education has introduced African language options for parents using their online application system, for grade 1 and 8 pupils

The department faced various challenges with its online system, which was launched in 2016 for the 2017 intake. Thousands of parents had complained about the system’s inability to handle the huge number of applicants and its failure to process parents’ choices of schools correctly.

The department’s acting head of communications, Oupa Bodibe, said there had been some miscommunication in the previous registration period and their system would now incorporate isiZulu, seSotho and Afrikaans to assist parents who were not fluent in English.

"We wanted to give people the comfort of applying in their home language," he said. However, the system was still being completed and updated in these languages, he said.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they had made significant changes to the online system to improve on the shortfalls of 2016.