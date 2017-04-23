Access to education a problem across the world, says UN paper
Disadvantaged groups miss out as university student numbers surge in wealthier countries
SA is not the only country grappling with the rising demand for and cost of higher education.
According to a new policy paper by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), governments across the world are struggling to keep pace with the rapidly rising demand for higher education as well as high fees, which often have to be carried by families that cannot afford them.
The paper was released last week as debate continues in SA about the possibility of providing free higher education. SA’s universities have been rocked by protests in recent years as students demanded that fee increases be scrapped. The government agreed to no fee hikes in 2016 and capped increases for the 2017 academic year at 8%.
Statistics SA data show that university fees increased about 80% since 2008. The universities, whose main source of income is fees, have previously pointed out that government funding was inadequate.
Protesting students ultimately want the government to provide free higher education. A commission of inquiry looking into the feasibility of free higher education is due to release its report in June. However, it is unlikely that the government will accede to student demands. The government, which is struggling with a budget deficit of just over 3% of GDP, has previously stated that education subsidies should not come at the expense of other key sectors, such as basic education, early childhood development, health and housing.
The Unesco paper, based on the Global Education Monitoring Report and the International Institute for Educational Planning, states that the number of university-level students globally doubled to 207-million between 2000 and 2014. However, disadvantaged groups are missing out. It notes that in SA, about a sixth of Africans and Coloureds attended higher education in 2013, compared with over a half of whites.
"Demand for higher education is going to continue rising," said Irina Bokova, director-general of Unesco. "Governments must respond by introducing a range of new policies that will ensure the expansion doesn’t leave the marginalised behind and that access is based on merit, not privilege."
Access to higher education has expanded most rapidly in wealthier countries: on average, only 8% of young adults are enrolled in the poorest countries, compared with 74% in the richest countries
Analysing global trends, the new paper shows that only 1% of the poorest have spent more than four years in higher education, compared with 20% of the richest.
Access to higher education has expanded most rapidly in wealthier countries: on average, only 8% of young adults are enrolled in the poorest countries, compared with 74% in the richest countries. The greatest gender disparities are found among the poorest countries as well. Women made up only 30% of bachelor students in low-income countries in 2014.
Suzanne Grant Lewis, the director of the International Institute for Educational Planning, said that in certain countries with deeply rooted social inequities, affirmative action through quota or bonus systems might be necessary to expand access to underrepresented groups, even if these mechanisms were controversial.
The paper notes that private colleges and universities have expanded to cater to the growing pool of students, enrolling 30% of all students worldwide, rising to 50% in Latin America.
Across 26 countries in Europe, households paid for 15% of the cost of higher education in 2011. In other high-income countries, household expenditure was higher: 40% in Australia, 46% in the USA, 52% in Japan, and 55% in Chile.
Unesco recommends that governments should consider using a combination of policies to help the disadvantaged, such as low tuition fees, needs-based scholarships and loan repayments that are adjusted according to income.
