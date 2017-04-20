NSFAS rejects 2,000 appeals

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has rejected the appeals of more than 2,000 students against their unsuccessful applications for study funding in the 2017 academic year.

The scheme initially rejected the funding applications of more than 9,000 prospective students, of whom 5,615 lodged appeals.

The scheme started the appeals process in February after the applications were rejected because they did not meet funding criteria.

The scheme’s credit committee has approved funding for nearly 700 students who appealed against their unsuccessful applications.

This leaves 2,693 appeals that still have to be dealt with.

NSFAS spokesman Kagisho Mamabolo said on Wednesday the scheme would inform all applicants of the outcome of their applications.

"The NSFAS credit committee has endorsed and approved funding for 668 students who have appealed and [we] have declined a total of 2,254 students thus far," Mamabolo said.