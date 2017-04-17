Adam Habib reappointed as Wits vice-chancellor

"Council undermined all constituencies of the university and voted him in still," said Mkhari.

The SRC president said it was problematic that the university tended to pay more attention to the senate, which is considered the most untransformed structure in the institution.

"We are speaking about a person who has gambled with students lives, offended us directly as students especially during #FeesMustFall, someone who is never on the ground with us when we have issues but he is always available to comment in the media," said Mkhari.

Habib is no stranger to student pushbacks; he was among those heckled by students at the Higher Education National Convention, along with Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande, in March this year. Students said they disrupted proceedings because they felt the speakers had nothing positive to contribute to the debate on free, high quality and decolonised higher education.

In October 2016 Habib was chased away from the Holy Trinity church by students during talks. Students labelled him "an enemy" and said he should have been arrested instead of student leader Mcebo Dlamini.

In November 2016 students petitioned to have the vice-chancellor removed as SA’s ambassador to the UN’s gender equality-focused #HeForShe campaign after claims of sexual violence on campus.

In 2015 protesting Wits students held him "hostage" and forced him to sit on the floor for a day surrounded by protesting students in the concourse at Senate House, now known as Solomon Mahlangu House, near his Braamfontein office.

However, University Council chairperson Dr Randall Carolissen defended Habib as a leader who had prioritised student funding.

He pointed out that under Habib, the university had faccomplished an unprecedented 43% increase in research output over the past three years, improved the quality of teaching and support offered to students and the university’s global reputation had been enhanced. It topped all major global university rankings on the continent.

"Under his leadership, he has created the conditions to enable these accomplishments," Carolissen said.

SRC secretary-general David Manabile said students wanted progressive black professionals to lead the university.

"Since we failed [to block the appointment] we can’t even lobby progressives out there to apply for the job because there will not be a post since this Adam is coming back."