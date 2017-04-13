Department of Higher Education issues college certificates from backlog to 2007

The Department of Higher Education and Training has released about 233,000 National Certificate (Vocational) [NC (V)] certificates out of the outstanding 236,000 at technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges. The backlog dates back to 2007.

The colleges have experienced administrative issues and many students have not received their results. This has posed challenges for the students when applying for jobs.

About 2% of students that enter TVET colleges qualify in the minimum period of three years while nearly a third graduate and many of those who do, wait years for their certificates.

Department spokesman Madikwe Mabotha said that a number of operational issues had caused the delay in issuing certificates.

One of the reasons was that colleges send incorrect student information which disrupted the entire value chain.