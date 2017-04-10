Getting kids excited about science with isiZulu code

Yarrow is currently working at Bhekaphambili Primary in Lamontville, teaching about 40 children twice a week in a class equipped with 15 computers. The teaching is done during their Life Orientation lessons.

At Umkhumbane Secondary in Cato Manor, he opens a computer room with 16 laptops during the breaks. "They have an hour for break and rather than spend time with their friends hanging out in the quadrangle, they come in and work with animation or draw and make a game," he says.

The software they use is Scratch, developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as the first software built to teach children how to code. Yarrow’s team translated it into isiZulu, the first time it has been made available in an official language other than English.

"Doing Scratch computer coding is very creative and for kids with curiosity, it gets them to approach problems from a point of logic," Yarrow says.

"It also gets kids to express themselves and letting their stories be told is incredibly important. A lot of the kids don’t get that recognition and don’t feel like they can be creators of technology," he says.

One of the goals is to help the students recognise the power of computers. Many South African children leave school without ever using a computer.

When Yarrow set up CodeMakers, he met the education authorities to discuss running computer classes in Durban schools. They were keen, he says, but the schools were less enthusiastic.

"I was hoping that teachers would be excited, but schools are so focused on what the education department tells them to focus on that it’s hard for them to look at something that’s not in the curriculum. To some extent, I understand that, but it’s missing the bigger picture," he says.

Efforts to train existing teachers to run computer classes largely failed because they were already overburdened.

Someone from CodeMakers has to give the lessons and its resources are limited.

"Schools need to recognise that computer programming is being taught to children around the world, so other kids are growing up with an advantage in their ability to think and solve problems, as well as having the potential of many different careers," Yarrow says.

"But whenever you go into a school and do science-related work, you understand that kids here are not getting all that they need. I’ve had kids who graduated through matric come to me and say they’ve never used a computer and they recognise that it’s a problem."