National / Education

FEES COMMISSION

State urged to sell assets to fund free education

Heads of Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education say government should consider selling nonstrategic assets

04 April 2017 - 07:32 AM Michelle Gumede
University of Cape Town students demand free tertiary education at a protest in October. The university says it is committed to examining how it can support the principle of free, decolonised higher education. File Picture: REUTERS
University of Cape Town students demand free tertiary education at a protest in October. The university says it is committed to examining how it can support the principle of free, decolonised higher education. File Picture: REUTERS

The government should consider selling nonstrategic assets to fund free higher education.

This was recommended by the heads of Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, the standing committee on appropriations and the standing committee on finance in a joint presentation to the fees commission on Monday.

Chaired by Judge Arthur Heher, the commission is in its final week of submissions and the finalised arguments will be submitted to the president in May for his consideration.

While the proposal to the commission did not outline which assets could potentially be sold off, the committee chairs said the country needed innovative solutions to solve the higher education crisis.

Yvonne Phosa, chairwoman of the standing committee on appropriations, said that without original ideas, funds would have to be taken from other departments to finance free higher education. She said the reprioritisation of the national budget to fund higher education would start wars among departments that already squabbled over limited resources.

"We need to find money within the available budgets," said Phosa.

Although the state had increased funds for higher education over the years, this had to fund universities, technical and vocational education training (TVET) colleges and skills education training authorities.

In their joint presentation, the committee heads noted that the 2016-17 funding of the higher education department did not match its expanded mandate of producing a "skilled and capable workforce to support an inclusive growth path".

Chairwoman of the portfolio committee on higher education and training Cornelia September said the TVET colleges and community colleges were often significantly underfunded.

September highlighted that TVETs had the ability to take in larger numbers of students and produce skilled youth that could propel the economy. "There is no economy that has grown on the back of academics only."

The committee heads also said the state needed to consider the option of increasing tax revenue with due consideration for the macroeconomic growth objectives of the state.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Home Affairs will appeal decision to allow DRC ...
National
2.
Second-year law students offer free help to high ...
National
3.
Big budget cuts at game parks will badly hinder ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Small-scale farmers cling to hope that a dry ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

How war on poverty is supposed to be waged
Opinion

Activist Kumi Naidoo calls on SA’s leaders to join fight to end corruption
National

Gaming-enabled education: Minecraft for young minds
News & Fox / Digital

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.