State urged to sell assets to fund free education

While the proposal to the commission did not outline which assets could potentially be sold off, the committee chairs said the country needed innovative solutions to solve the higher education crisis.

Yvonne Phosa, chairwoman of the standing committee on appropriations, said that without original ideas, funds would have to be taken from other departments to finance free higher education. She said the reprioritisation of the national budget to fund higher education would start wars among departments that already squabbled over limited resources.

"We need to find money within the available budgets," said Phosa.

Although the state had increased funds for higher education over the years, this had to fund universities, technical and vocational education training (TVET) colleges and skills education training authorities.