UJ to introduce African insight course

The University of Johannesburg will introduce a compulsory undergraduate course called the African Insight course next year to prepare students for the job market.

The debate on decolonisation was sparked in 2015 by students who protested across the country calling for fee-free quality decolonised education.

Deputy vice-chancellor of research and internationalisation Prof Tshilidzi Marwala said the university wanted to create graduates who understood their own histories in relation to global current affairs. The online course, which bears no additional fee for students, will focus on the historical and political aspects of the continent, incorporating fiction and non-fiction literature by African writers and thinkers.

The African Insight course will give students an overview of various topics that are relevant to understanding African society from slavery and colonialism to neocolonialism.