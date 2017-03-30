DECOLONISATION DEBATE
UJ to introduce African insight course
The University of Johannesburg will introduce a compulsory undergraduate course called the African Insight course next year to prepare students for the job market.
The debate on decolonisation was sparked in 2015 by students who protested across the country calling for fee-free quality decolonised education.
Deputy vice-chancellor of research and internationalisation Prof Tshilidzi Marwala said the university wanted to create graduates who understood their own histories in relation to global current affairs. The online course, which bears no additional fee for students, will focus on the historical and political aspects of the continent, incorporating fiction and non-fiction literature by African writers and thinkers.
The African Insight course will give students an overview of various topics that are relevant to understanding African society from slavery and colonialism to neocolonialism.
Decolonisation as a current demand was a response to the failure of inclusion and the failure of the content of higher education to respond to the kind of injustices students were faced with
The works of Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe will feature in the syllabus as well as contemporary thinkers such as Achille Mbembe, Kwame Anthony Appiah and
Mahmood Mamdani.
Marwala said the current system of operating in silos where African knowledge was seen as a small and optional course would not help the continent to develop and advance at the rate that was necessary for sustainable development.
African literature lecturer at Wits University Dr Danai Mupotsa said decolonisation as a current demand was a response to the failure of inclusion and the failure of the content of higher education to respond to the kind of injustices students were faced with. She said this was happening in a university space seen as a point of entry for employment.
"Its about prioritising multiplicity and about power," Mupotsa said.
Other universities have also started the dialogue
about decolonisation.
University SA introduced a summer school in January 2017, while the University of Pretoria hosted the Transforming The Curriculum: South African Imperatives and 21st Century Possibilities conference in January as well.
