UniZulu completes investigation into degrees for sale

The University of Zululand (UniZulu) has completed its two-pronged investigation into "degrees for sale" and "sex in exchange for marks" scandals.

University management launched the investigation in October last year following an explosive Sunday Times report that claimed more than 4,000 students allegedly paid for fake degrees over a period of 20 years and that some male lecturers were passing female students in exchange for sex.

An insider at UniZulu who has seen the preliminary report into the investigations said the probe not only confirmed the existence of the two subjects of the investigation, but also implicated academics, staff members and administrators at the university.

At least three of those implicated have resigned since the university launched investigations in November last year.

However, UniZulu spokesperson Gcina Nhleko was coy when responding to queries on the matter.

"There are preliminary findings but we cannot communicate them until we get permission. These pertain to both investigations because, whilst they are separate, there is a holistic approach in solving/investigating them."

She admitted that some of those implicated had since resigned.

"Depending on the provision of Popi Act [Protection of Personal Information Act] we may disclose information without using people’s name," she said.

On Sunday Thulani Maphosa, a spokesperson for UniZulu workers aligned to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said they knew that the university had conducted a probe into the allegations, but were not aware of any findings.

Maphosa said one UniZulu employee had faced disciplinary action pertaining to the "sex-for-marks" scandal, "but the charge sheet was later amended to exclude those charges".

"At the moment we cannot say anything. We will only comment once we have seen and analysed the preliminary report," Maphosa said.

Earlier this month, BDlive reported that UniZulu received more than 80,000 applications for undergraduate studies, but had space for only 5,000.

UniZulu’s main campus is situated in KwaDlangezwa, 19km south of Empangeni and about 142km north of Durban.