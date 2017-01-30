Unisa deficit looms over increases

The University of SA (Unisa) will have to raise R134m if it wants to meet workers’ demands.

That is what the 10% pay hike for 2017 demanded by workers represented by the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) would come to.

If the dispute spirals into a full-blown strike, the country’s largest university would suffer further delays in its academic year, starting with the registration process.

Union spokesman Khaya Xaba said the university’s approach to negotiations sent out mixed messages. While vice-chancellor Mandla Makhanya put a 4.5% offer on the

table, the council chairperson proposed a 6% salary increment rise. Organised labour rejected both offers, he said.

The inflation rate, on which most employers base their increases in wages, averaged 6.3% in 2016.

Last week, protests over salary increases erupted at Unisa campuses around the country, resulting in shutdowns that have delayed registrations.