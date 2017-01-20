Twala said if no apology and turnaround strategy were forthcoming‚ the union would prepare for a "total shutdown". "We have more than 150,000 members in Limpopo. We are going to mobilise them to do a total shutdown of all government services‚" he said.

Twala said the union’s stance was necessitated by years of chaos in the department and poor matric performance. Cosatu criticised the department for repeatedly receiving disclaimers from the auditor-general’s office‚ with high amounts of irregular expenditure and said previous interventions by the national government‚ under Section 100 of the Constitution‚ did not change how the department handled spending.

"We are calling for national government‚ and the ministers of basic and higher education in particular‚ to urgently put in place programmes‚ resources and capacity into the department of education — if they are serious about supporting and improving the standard of education in rural provinces such as Limpopo‚" the union said.

On Wednesday‚ the department said it was closely monitoring the delivery of teaching material‚ including stationery‚ which was delivered late or not at all to hundreds of schools. "The delay in the delivery of stationery is mainly due to the appointment of a new supplier‚ following the expiry of a three-year contract with a former supplier‚" the department said.

The department said textbooks had been delivered to all schools that had placed orders on time‚ while deliveries were still being made to those that placed orders late: "We are working around the clock to ensure that delivery is completed by the end of January."

TMG Digital