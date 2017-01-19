There are still 19,000 children who have not found spaces in schools across Gauteng‚ education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Thursday.

He told reporters in Johannesburg that there were still 7,000 of the initial 58,000 late applications from last year that were still unplaced. And there are also more than 12,000 new applications that still need placement.

Lesufi said the department was doing all it could to ensure that the overflow of pupils into the province was accommodated and that no learner would be turned away.

"In the month of January‚ we received a total of 12,821 completely new applications‚" said Lesufi.

Since the beginning of the academic year‚ the department has been able to place 51,000 pupils in schools. "We have had no choice but to pursue schools to take extra learners and it wasn’t easy‚" said Lesufi.

Lesufi said the department had assigned officials to open operation centres to deal with the waiting list and attend to those who need placements.

"We want to encourage other schools to assist us so we can attend to the waiting list‚" Lesufi said. The department said it was working towards placing the remainder of pupils in the coming days.

Lesufi said the department was awaiting a report from schools that would stipulate what additional resources were required.

He raised concern about a teacher at Willowridge Secondary School who has been allegedly been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a Grade 8 pupil. A picture of the teacher and the pupil was circulating on social media‚ he said, but the department had yet to confirm its legitimacy.

"We have noted the incident and the learner is disputing‚ and the teacher is also denying‚ the relationship. As the department‚ we need to make sure whether or not the picture is real or photoshopped‚ and determine the relationship between the teacher and the learner‚" said Lesufi.

TMG Digital/The Times