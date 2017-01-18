Bid to revamp college option
Blade Nzimande directs the South African Qualifications Authority and the quality councils to clean up their act in a bid to overhaul the vocational college sector
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has directed the South African Qualifications Authority and the quality councils to clean up their act in a bid to overhaul the vocational college sector, which has been beset by myriad problems including policy incoherence.
The directive comes as the IMF has again warned that SA’s labour market skills mix is inadequate for the country’s economic needs.
Last Friday, the Department of Higher Education and Training published a draft policy document on technical and vocational training institutions in the government gazette.
In the document, Nzimande calls on the South African Qualifications Authority and the quality councils to work on policy formulation and co-ordination to clean up the sector’s image and turn it into a viable alternative for students.
The country’s universities are bursting at the seams and can only accommodate a limited number of students, but are often flooded with applications as degrees are seen as a ticket out of poverty.
Universities tend to be better run and equipped than their vocational college peers, which are riddled with inadequately trained lecturers, woeful infrastructure and a lack of funds.
As a first step to rehabilitating the sector, Nzimande wants the South African Qualifications Authority and the quality councils to agree on a common and cohesive policy framework in terms of standards for vocational colleges.
The South African Further Education and Training Student Association has repeatedly urged the department to address the problem of unqualified lecturers and unsuitable study material at vocational colleges because these issues undermine students’ job prospects.
Nzimande concedes in the draft policy document that some qualifications in the National Qualifications Framework are considered a "dead end", with university qualifications still considered superior.
Francois Stofberg, an economist at the Efficient Group, said Nzimande’s initiative was noble, but there was no short-term solution.
"The intentions are good. Generally speaking, intentions are always good in SA and we try to deliver. However, the proof is not always in the pudding and it does not always translate into an improvement in standards.
"We invest more than a lot of countries in education but still produce some of the poorest results," Stofberg said.
DA spokeswoman on higher education Belinda Bozzoli said the draft policy document was "optimistic, not to say idealistic", but raised questions about the feasibility of implementation.
"If colleges, for example, are going to be asked to redevelop their courses so that students have a broader range of skills and insights, then with what financial resources will this be done, using what teaching resources?" she said.
"Most colleges are seriously underfunded and understaffed, and their staff inadequately qualified in many cases."
Bozzoli said professionals would have to be employed to revamp curricula at the vocational and technical colleges.
This would be "hugely time-consuming and expensive" for a department already short on funds, she added.
Please login or register to comment.