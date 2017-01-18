Bid to revamp college option

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has directed the South African Qualifications Authority and the quality councils to clean up their act in a bid to overhaul the vocational college sector, which has been beset by myriad problems including policy incoherence.

The directive comes as the IMF has again warned that SA’s labour market skills mix is inadequate for the country’s economic needs.

Last Friday, the Department of Higher Education and Training published a draft policy document on technical and vocational training institutions in the government gazette.

In the document, Nzimande calls on the South African Qualifications Authority and the quality councils to work on policy formulation and co-ordination to clean up the sector’s image and turn it into a viable alternative for students.

The country’s universities are bursting at the seams and can only accommodate a limited number of students, but are often flooded with applications as degrees are seen as a ticket out of poverty.

Universities tend to be better run and equipped than their vocational college peers, which are riddled with inadequately trained lecturers, woeful infrastructure and a lack of funds.