National / Education

Students flock to apply to study at University of Zululand

13 January 2017 - 11:51 AM Nce Mkhize
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

The University of Zululand might have been on the receiving end of bad press in 2016, particularly over a "degrees for sale" scandal, but this has not stopped many qualifying matriculants from applying for admission at the institution.

The university has received more than 80,000 applications, but has space for only 5,000.

Spokeswoman Gcina Nhleko said on Thursday that the university was surprised to get so many applications. She said the university would not allow walk-in applications out of the fear of a stampede of students jostling for places.

The university’s main campus is situated in KwaDlangezwa, 19km south of Empangeni and about 142km north of Durban.

"We plead with prospective students to log [in] online as we will not be attending to walk-ins, Nhleko said. "The process of application is handled by the CAO [central applications office]. Students can either call the CAO or check online whether their applications have been successful."

Talks on Zululand university strike to start soon

Nehawu welcomes talks to end a nine-week strike by hundreds of University of Zululand workers
National
3 months ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: On the obsequiousness of SA universities

Many South African universities and ANC politicians are as thick as thieves, writes Gareth van Onselen
Opinion
3 months ago

How English fell from strength to weakness

English-speaking countries are easy to hack because their enemies understand what they are saying
World
11 hours ago

New technical campuses to ease pressure

Colleges face R10.7bn shortfall, says Blade Nzimande
National
12 hours ago

The great matric results hoax

Even when a pupil’s marks are high enough for admission to university, this is not guaranteed, nor is academic study what the economy needs most
Features
1 day ago

THE FT COLUMN: Cut-price schooling is better than nothing

If African governments can do better than Bridge’s private schools, they should, writes David Pilling
Opinion
1 day ago

In September Sunday Times reported that more than 4‚000 students had allegedly paid for "fake degrees" over a 20-year period.

There were also allegations that some male lecturers were passing and awarding female students with marks in exchange for sex.

Nhleko said investigations into these allegations were under way. "Findings [into these investigations] will be communicated and the academic who was pinpointed has subsequently resigned from the institution."

She said the university looked forward to a peaceful academic year in 2017.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former SABC chairwoman decries ‘gross political ...
National / Media
2.
Union criticises Gordhan for ‘relentless attacks’ ...
National
3.
Joburg mayor vows to arrest corrupt officials, ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa to lead SA delegation at WEF in Davos ...
National

Related Articles

Talks on Zululand university strike to start soon
National / Labour

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: On the obsequiousness of SA universities
Opinion / Columnists

Academic begs colleagues to help end crisis at University of Zululand
National / Education

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.