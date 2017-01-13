New technical campuses to ease pressure

Three technical and vocational education and training (TVET) campuses will open in 2017 to absorb some of the hundreds of thousands matrics who failed to get university exemption.

Of the 610,178 pupils who wrote matric in 2016, 162,374 are eligible for bachelor degree admission and just more than 240,000 for diploma and higher-certificate studies.

The white paper for post-school education and training envisages expanding college enrolments from about 700,000 to 2.5-million by 2030. But in a reply to a parliamentary question in 2016,

Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande said in the absence of an increase in the baseline funding for enrolments, his department would not achieve the white paper’s targets and would have to adjust its enrolment targets from 2017.